These are the 13 restaurants and takeaways in Milton Keynes with the worst food hygiene ratings

These are the 13 restaurants and takeaways that have been given the worst food hygiene ratings in Milton Keynes by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Food hygiene ratings

This means that major improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that there are no zero rated restaurants or takeaways currenlty in operation in Milton Keynes while there are 597 rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday July 30 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

The full list of Milton Keynes restaurants and takeaways with a one star rating (major improvement necessary):

The full list of Milton Keynes restaurants and takeaways with a one star rating (major improvement necessary):

Coffee Hall Fish & Chip Shop (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 46 Garraways Coffee Hall Milton Keynes, MK6 5EG, rated 1 on 5 October 2017.

Dial a Curry (Takeaway/sandwich shop), Unit 3 Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LE, rated 1 on 27 March 2018.

Krispy Foods (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 9 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6PB, rated 1 on 18 January 2018.

Mahbir’s Tandoori (Takeaway/sandwich shop), Unit 5, Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LE, rated 1 on 2 November 2017.

Mama Africa (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 27a Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, MK6 4JH, rated 1 on 6 February 2018.

XLN Takeaway (Takeaway/sandwich shop), 25 Penryn Avenue, Fishermead, Milton Keynes, MK6 2BQ, rated 1 on 3 January 2017.

Cafe Express (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Milton Keynes Coachway, 1-7 Coachway Road, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK16 0AA, rated 1 on 9 February 2018.

Dinajpur Indian Restaurant (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 41 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2BQ, rated 1 on 2 November 2017.

Gino’s (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 35a Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2BH, rated 1 on 29 November 2017.

Gullivers Land (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Gullivers Land, Livingstone Drive, Newlands, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DT, rated 1 on 26 July 2017.

KC’s - Kingston Coffee Shop - (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), 15 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes, MK10 0BA, rated 1 on 15 August 2017.

One 4 Six (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Willen Lake, Brickhill Street, Willen Lake, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS, rated 1 on 14 May 2018.

Roni Hand Car Wash Cafe (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen), Ok Garage, 182 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes, MK6 3BX, rated 1 on 1 August 2017.

