These are the best and worst GP practices in Milton Keynes as rated by you

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the central MK9 postcode.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Milton Keynes, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The worst 14 GP surgeries in Milton Keynes according to patients:

14) Walnut Tree Health Centre - 2 Blackberry Court, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes - 65% would recommend

13) Stony Medical Centre - Market Square, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes - 64% would recommend

12) Broughton Gate Health Centre - Glyn Valley Place, Broughton, Milton Keynes - 61.6% would recommend

11) Fishermead Medical Centre - Fishermead Boulevard, Fishermead, Milton Keynes - 61.4% would recommend

10) Furzton Medical Centre - 67 Dulverton Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes - 61.1% would recommend

9) Bedford Street Surgery - 4 Bedford Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 61.1% would recommend

8) Water Eton Health Centre - Fern Grove, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 59% would recommend

7) Oakridge Park Medical Centre - 30 Texel Close, Oakridge Park, Milton Keynes - 58.4% would recommend

6) Hilltop Medical Centre - Kensington Drive, Great Holm, Milton Keynes - 58.1% would recommend

5) Westcroft Health Centre - 1 Savill Lane, Westcroft, Milton Keynes - 57.7% would recommend

4) Purbeck Health Centre - Purbeck, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes - 55.8% would recommend

3) Parkside Medical Centre - Whalley Drive, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 54.2% would recommend

2) Doctor Cassidy and Partners - 1 Perrydown, Wastel Bean Hill, Milton Keynes - 48.1% would recommend

1) (Worst) Kingfisher Surgery - 26 Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell - 47.7% would recommend

The best 14 GP surgeries in Milton Keynes according to patients:

14) Drayton Road Surgery - 20 Drayton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes- 69.5% would recommend

13) The Grove Surgery - Farthing Close, Netherfield, Milton Keynes - 70% would recommend

12) Watling Vale Medical Centre - Burchard Crescent, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes - 72.7% would recommend

11) Dr S A Mushtaq and Partners - Gloucester Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes - 73.3% would recommend

10) Whaddon House Surgery - 25 Witham Court, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 78.1% would recommend

9) Newport Pagnell Medical Centre - Queens Avenue, Newport Pagnell- 78.4% would recommend

8) NPMC at Willen - Beaufort Drive, Willen, Milton Keynes - 78.4% would recommend

7) Central Milton Keynes Medical Centre - 68 Bradwell Common Boulevard, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes - 80.2% would recommend

6) Neath Hill Health Centre - 1 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes - 83.1% would recommend

5) Doctor Robinson and Partner - 11 Westfield Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 84.2% would recommend

4) The Stonedean Practice - Health Centre, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes - 87.6% would recommend

3) Asplands Medical Centre - Asplands Close, Milton Keynes - 89.7% would recommend

2) Milton Keynes Village Surgery - Griffith Gate, Middleton, Milton Keynes - 93.3% would recommend

1) (Best) The Red House Surgery - 241 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes - 94.9% would recommend

