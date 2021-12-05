'This is a very serious incident' say police after arson attack on allotment sheds near homes in Milton Keynes

Police are treating a fire which destroyed sheds on an allotment next to homes in Milton Keynes as arson and say it is fortunate no-one was injured.

Sheds in an allotment next to Kemsley Crescent near Broughton were set alight and destroyed at around 2.05am yesterday (4/12).

Currently, this incident is being treated as deliberate.

Kemsley Crescent allotments near Broughton in MK

Investigating officer, PC Yvette Wray based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are currently appealing for any witnesses to this incident of arson.

“This is a very serious offence but fortunately, in this instance, no-one has been injured but property has been destroyed.

“It happened in the early hours of the morning and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

“If you have dash-cam or CCTV in the area of Kemsley Crescent we would ask you to check the footage and share anything with us you think could be useful to this investigation.

“To make a report, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210547570.