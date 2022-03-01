Thousands of residents urged to help determine the future of their town in Milton Keynes

One of the biggest consultation events ever launched in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford starts today to help determine the future of the town.

The Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Neighbourhood Plan will shape what goes on in the town for the next 10 years.

Almost 7,000 flyers have been delivered to households within the plan area, urging people to take part in an online survey, which closes on March 31.

Chair of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Neighbourhood Steering Group, Gavin Bedford has hand delivered the first of the flyer.

He said: “We want to hear everyone’s views and make sure the community is in the driving seat and shaping its own future - this is a really important moment for the town. What do you value most about local community life? What things do we need to improve together? How can we address the climate emergency? This is what we need to know. I really hope everyone will get involved.”

The survey is available online here or in paper format for those without internet access. Copies can be picked up and dropped off at local collection points and staff at the Town Council’s Main Office at Sycamore House are standing by to post out copies if needed.

Gavin said: “Every single response is important to us and will be confidential. We want people to honestly tell us what they think about life in the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford area. The results will shape the Neighbourhood Plan, a crucial document that sets out planning policies for the town well into the next decade."