Threat that could silence music at The Stables in Milton Keynes

The future of live music at the city’s oldest purpose built venue is under threat because of planned residential developments.



The Stables in Wavendon – founded by jazz stars Sir John Dankworth and Dame Cleo Laine – is opposing development of a housing scheme to the west of the venue, by Abbey Developments.



If successful it will see three-storey flats built directly opposite the venue, overlooking the main entrance.



It is another blow for The Stables which has already lost a battle to retain a green buffer to the north side of the venue which has been used for National Youth Music Camps since 1970.

The space will now include two permanent play parks on the field, as part of a new housing development by Crest Nicholson.



“The implications are significant,” said Monica Ferguson, chief executive of The Stables. “Music venues across the country are being forced to close because housing developers have moved in to build adjacent to venues and then residents have complained about noise and nuisance.”



She added: “If any of the residents moving in just 12 metres from our boundary consider these to be a nuisance, you can only imagine the licensing constraints which will be applied, simply making it impossible to consider our extensive concert, and learning and participation programmes on this site.”



The Stables is urging people to put their concerns in writing to Milton Keynes council, addressing them to jeremy.lee@milton-keynes.gov.uk

You MUST quote Planning Reference: 18/01304/REM. Alternatively, you can submit comments, with your name and address, via www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/publicaccess

Letters must be received by Wednesday, June 20, 2018.