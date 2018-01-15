Three cars torched in suspected arson and fire at commercial building in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were kept busy in Milton Keynes over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 8.30pm Bucks Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire involving three cars in Lasborough Road, Kingston, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended as firefighters used one hose reel and one set of breathing apparatus to make the scene safe.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said arson is suspected.

Then on Sunday at 1.45pm a fire broke out in the ground-floor suspended ceiling of a two-storey commercial building in Tanners Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Great Holm and an officer attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera to secure the property.