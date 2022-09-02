News you can trust since 1981

Three people injured after two vehicle collision in Milton Keynes

The incident happened just before 5pm yesterday in Fairways, Two Mile Ash.

By Olga Norford
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:40 pm

Two women and one man were injured but had managed to get out of their vehicles before fire crews arrived.

Another woman was injured in a two-vehicle just after 7am this morning in Wisewood Road, Woodhill, Milton Keynes.

A second woman was uninjured.

Fire crews attended two collisions - fortunately no-one was seriously injured

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended with firefighters making the scene safe.

The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.