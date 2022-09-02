Three people injured after two vehicle collision in Milton Keynes
The incident happened just before 5pm yesterday in Fairways, Two Mile Ash.
By Olga Norford
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:40 pm
Two women and one man were injured but had managed to get out of their vehicles before fire crews arrived.
Another woman was injured in a two-vehicle just after 7am this morning in Wisewood Road, Woodhill, Milton Keynes.
A second woman was uninjured.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended with firefighters making the scene safe.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.