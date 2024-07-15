Three people taken to hospital after crash on M1 between Milton Keynes and Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people were taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on the M1 between Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Traffic came to a standstill yesterday evening (July 14) just after 7.30pm.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 14, and the scene was cleared before midnight.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We were called just before 7.30pm on Sunday [14 July] to a road traffic collision on the southbound M1 near junction 13.

The scene. Image: National Highways East.

"Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene. Three patients were transported to Bedford Hospital South Wing for further treatment.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the injuries received were "minor".