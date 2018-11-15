Three prisoners charged with murder over death of a man at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes

Three men have been charged with murder in relation to the death of a man at Woodhill Prison in June.

Stephen Boorman, aged 33, of HMP Belmarsh, James Brabbs, aged 32, of HMP Long Lartin, and Jibreel Raheem, aged 26, of HMP Woodhill, were today charged with one count of murder. (November 15).

The charges are in connection with an incident at Woodhill Prison on Monday, June 5, 2018, in which a man was assaulted and died as a result of his injuries. The victim was formally identified as 49-year-old Taras Nykolyn.

Boorman, Brabbs and Raheem are due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on December 12.