Three treated after bus fire in Central Milton Keynes

Three people were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke following a bus fire in Central Milton Keynes this morning.

The incident occured in Midsummer Boulevard, before 9am. Appliances and crews from Broughton and Great Holm attended.

They used one hose reel, a dry powder extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and small gear.

The two women and one man treated for breathing in smoke were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

The remainder of the passengers were evacuated uninjured.