Three women injured in collision on roundabout in Milton Keynes
Three women were injured after their vehicle was involved in a collision on Thursday night.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:06 pm
The incident happened at 9.18pm, on the H6 Childs Way, South Overgate Roundabout, in Milton Keynes.
Two women suffered injures, but managed to get out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. A third woman, who was also injured, was released by fire crews.
One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended.
The firefighters provided assistance to South Central Ambulance Service.
Thames Valley Police also attended.