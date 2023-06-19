Thrill seeking Milton Keynes man and three friends rode the UK's weirdest rollercoaster all day for charity

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a Milton Keynes man and his three friends riding a rollercoaster all day in support of Mind UK.

On Wednesday 14th June, four of the UK’s biggest rollercoaster enthusiasts donned their capes to ride Hero at Flamingo Land (Yorkshire), not once, not twice, but back-to-back for the entire day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Described as ‘one of the most unique rollercoasters in the UK’, Hero features ‘swooping turns’, ‘breath-taking drops’ and ‘heartline inversions’ designed to be taken at G-force speeds.

Dan, Marcus, Tom and Sam standing in front of the rollercoaster car.

Social media influencers Marcus (Thrill Riders), Dan (DigitalDan), Sam Costello and Tom (TomRidesRides) lasted a whopping 87 rides during the day to raise money for Mind UK, a charity close to their hearts. When asked how they felt about the experience, Milton Keynes based Marcus said: "We couldn’t have picked a more challenging rollercoaster to ride all day, but it was worth it to raise money for Mind."

You can still donate to their cause online.

About Hero

Designed and engineered by internationally renowned coaster guru, Werner Stengel, Hero creates an essential experience for extreme coaster fans.

Milton Keynes based Marcus stood with the coaster car.

It cost £8m and delivers the sensation of free flight like never before. Climb aboard and join your fellow cosmonauts for a suspended side-by-side journey delivering a truly unobstructed front seat view. And, as you climb the unique corkscrew to the launch platform, be sure to prepare for swooping turns, breathtaking drops and two heartline inversions, creating the incredible sensation of zero gravity.