Thug from Bletchley jailed for pointing gun at people in street and firing shots

A thug from Bletchley who pointed a gun at people in the street and fired shots in the air has been jailed.

Dale Turney, 28, of Shenley Road, Bletchley, was sentenced on Tuesday at Luton Crown Court to two years and ten months for possession of an imitation firearm, as well as breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Police were called to an address in Priestleys, Luton, just before 9pm on August 19 after receiving reports of a disturbance in the street at the junction with Rockley Road.

A short time later, police were told that shots had been fired.

CCTV examined by the team showed that Turney was involved in a fight with another man, which led to a gang gathering in the area.

The other man involved fled to his home, while Turney and the gang of men loitered around.

A short time later, Turney approached the other man’s house and pointed a gun at a group of people outside the house, before moving away from them and firing two shots into the air. He then left the area.

Turney was later arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

Detective Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “Following this troubling incident, which obviously caused a lot of concern locally, I am pleased Turney has received a custodial sentence. It means another dangerous offender is off the streets, which I hope reassures our communities.

“Reports of this kind of activity are taken incredibly seriously.

“It’s unacceptable to carry a firearm and we won’t tolerate gun criminality. As a team, Boson is dedicated to investigating these issues and bringing offenders to justice.”

Anyone who has any information about gun crime or firearms in their area is asked to report it by calling 101 or by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.