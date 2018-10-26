Tickets now on sale for charity Masquerade Ball in Milton Keynes

In 2018 Milton Keynes based actor and Dancing On Ice winner, Sam Attwater put his ice skates to one side and pulled out his trainers to complete various runs, cycles and swims.

All this in a quest to raise as much money as possible for The Children’s Trust, a charity that supports children and families with brain injuries.

Sam was a huge hit on Dancing on Ice - and he took the title

So far in 2018, Sam has completed a 5k run, MK Half Marathon, London Marathon, 50 mile bike race, Prudential 100 mile bike race and a 2 mile swim in the Serpentine river in London. He's not quite done though - and has plans to complete the year with a ‘Movember’ 10k run in Milton Keynes.

In 2019 he currently plans to take part in the London Half Marathon, London Marathon, a Half Ironman and is cycling the French Alps to Monaco for the Princes’ Heads Together Trust.

To round up all these events, Sam is organising and hosting a charity masquerade ball in Milton Keynes at the Jury’s Inn on February 9th 2019.

He is bringing in singers from the West End, including himself and fellow Dancing On Ice winner, Hearsay singer Suzanne Shaw.

Tickets include a welcome drink, a three-course dinner and a kicking band to dance the night away.

Auction and raffle prizes will be available to play for on the night.

To find out more and purchase your ticket visit www.charitymk.co.uk