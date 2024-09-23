The latest car to crash on the 'notorious' roundabout in Milton Keynes

A tiny but crucial city roundabout has this week been slammed as an accident hot spot.

The small roundabout is on the junction of Overgate and Childs Way near Springfield.

Local people say they have counted five accidents there in the past five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They claim they are caused by motorists driving straight over the roundabout, rather than round it.

The latest incident, a few days ago, caused the car to leave the road and crash, causing considerable damage tp the vehicle.

It happened only days after a car damaged in accident number four had been left at the roadside awaiting recovery.

One resident told the Citizen: “This is becoming an accident hot spot as drivers fail to go around the roundabout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an O2 mast on the roundabout, but this has become a victim of the crashes.

The resident said: “The mast has not worked since the first car took out its equipment in March.

Which do you think is the most dangerous or the most ignored roundabout in Milton Keynes? Plrease tell us your views.