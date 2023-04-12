'TinyTalk' baby sign language classes come to Milton Keynes
Signing plays a significant role in helping babies’ early communication, she says
A Milton Keynes mum is this month launching special classes to teach babies to communicate in sign language.
Running the classes is Fiona Barnett, an experienced teacher and mum to at 16 month old daughter.
She started attending TinyTalk herself when her daughter was just five weeks old, with the aim of learning new skills and meeting new friends.
The little girl’s first signs were ‘milk’ and 'daddy' and in the last couple of months she’s expanded to well over 20 signs.
“She regularly signs ‘clean’ at the end of meals and when we’re nearwater, in the bathroom or kitchen. She thoroughly enjoys spotting and signing ‘bird’ and ‘dog’ when we see them on our walks and will sign ‘drink’ when she’s thirsty as well as ‘milk’ or ‘hug’ when she wants comfort and food,” said Fiona.
"She can understand many more signs than she can sign herself and it’s so wonderful to be able to communicate with her before she can speak.”
Fiona runs weekly pre-booked classes in Nourish, a play café and space newly opened in Olney, and also at The Old School in Wolverton.
Classes consist of half an hour singing nursery rhymes and action songs with appropriate BSL (British Sign Language) signs followed by half an hour social time.
TinyTalk believes that baby signing can play a significant role in helping early communication and language development.
To find out more about TinyTalk Baby Signing Classes, contact Fiona on 07581 185265 or [email protected]