Tommy’s brain tumour survival inspires fundraising to help other patients in Milton Keynes and Essex

A masquerade ball is being held in Milton Keynes for a charity founded in the name of a city man who has survived a rare brain tumour.

Tommy (Thomas) Meager, aged 30, was diagnosed with a Anaplastic Oligastrocytoma at Milton Keynes University Hospital in 2014, following a fit he suffered in a gym. He had complained to doctors of headaches and other symptoms such as neck ache, loss of movement and grip in his hands, none of which were investigated.

Tanya and Tommy Meager at the first charity ball

Tommy and his girlfriend Tanya - now his wife - had announced they were expecting their first baby. But plans to buy their first home were put on hold because he was unable to work. He underwent several operations, spent weeks in hospital and had intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In 2015, Tommy was told he was no longer in need of any immediate treatment, but still has to undergo MRI scans.

He has since see the arrival of a beautiful baby girl, got married, bought his first home, returned to work and also announced the pending arrival of a baby boy. The ‘Tommy Meagers’ Warriors’ charity was founded to provide mental, financial and potential medical help to those suffering with brain tumours in Milton Keynes and Essex.

The fundraising black tie ball on September 29 is being hosted by Tom’s younger sister Hayley and close friend Kirsty Yates, and will be held at the Jurys Inn. Tickets are £50 to include a 3-course meal and more. Email mkball18@gmail.com for details and to book.