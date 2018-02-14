Top motor mechanic tried to meet 14-year-old girl in Bletchley for sex

A top motorsport mechanic was snared by a group of paedophile hunters after he arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl in Bletchley for sex.

Oliver Beesley, 22, arranged through Tinder to meet the schoolgirl, who called herself Katie.

But unbeknown to him, ‘Katie’ was fictitious, and he was actually chatting online to a group of vigilantes dedicated to tracking down paedophiles.

Beesley turned up for the meeting only to find himself surrounded by a group of the paedophile hunters.

He tried to drive away in his car so swiftly that he crashed into several parked vehicles, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Beesley , who works for high profile Fortec motorsports company, admitted arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

He was given a six month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to attend sex offender courses. He was also banned from working with children until 2025.

Prosecutor Sarah Poter said Beesley was aware from Katie’s profile that she was only 14 and he asked what she was doing on Tinder.

Justion Jarmola, Beesley’s defending solicitor, said: “It was the stupidest decision of his life and the only piece of criminality he has engaged in. He has destroyed his life...What a foolish, foolish young man.”

