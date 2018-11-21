Top result for GCSE attainment at Milton Keynes secondary school

Staff, students and parents at Oakgrove School are celebrating the news that their school has been ranked the best secondary school in Milton Keynes for GCSE attainment.

The latest Department for Education figures show that Oakgrove students are achieving excellent results in up to eight GCSEs, which include English and Mathematics, and in their Baccalaureate qualifications.

The figures also reveal that the school is scoring highly on the number of students who either stay in education or go straight into employment, with 97% of students doing so.

Headteacher Ian Tett said: “The government figures prove just what can be achieved with the sheer hard work of the students, the quality of the teaching by outstanding staff, and with supportive parents.

“At Oakgrove School, students are consistently fully engaged with their learning and attend lessons that are engaging, varied and challenging, so that they can reach their full potential.”

He added: “We are committed to also providing students with a range of tremendous extra-curricular opportunities that develop their skills, promote teamwork and encourage leadership.

“This means that when they leave Oakgrove they have developed into well rounded and successful young adults.”

On Monday, December 3, year 11 students and parents are invited to attend Oakgrove School’s sixth form open evening. The evening starts at 6pm with talks at 6.15pm and 7pm. Visit http://www.oakgrove.school