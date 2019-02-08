Toucan crossing and 40mph plan for Milton Keynes grid road

A push-button Toucan crossing is set to be installed across a grid road in Milton Keynes.

MK Council is currently consulting on reducing the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph on a section of the H4 Dansteed Way to make it safer for people who use the crossing near the crematorium in Crownhill.

The Caldecotte site

The council has put both the Toucan crossing plan and the speed restriction proposal separately out to consultation until February 21, and they say that the “proposed 40mph speed restriction will help to avoid danger to pedestrians and traffic when approaching the new controlled crossing point.

“This will enable a safer environment and encourage and facilitate safer pedestrian and vehicular movements.”

The 40mph speed limit would be between the V3 Fulmer Street and V4 Watling Street, close to the junction with Randall Avenue.

If approved the Toucan crossing will be the third after the recent introduction of one on V4 Watling Street (between Two Mile Ash and the new Fairfields Development) and one on V10 Brickhill Street (between Walnut Tree and Walton).

The council’s consultation documents are available online at https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations/495 and https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations/496

Any objections should be sent, together with the grounds on which they are made, and the reference TRO-247 to paul.harrison@milton-keynes.gov.uk or sent to the Network TRO Manager at Synergy Park, Chesney Wold, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes, MK6 1LY.