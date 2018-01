Traditional children’s nursery rhyme 5 Currant Buns inspired a fantastic week of fun for the Nursery Class at Russell Street School.

As well as learning the words to the rhyme and discovering the wonders of home-baking, the class visited Woodstock’s Bakery in Stony Stratford to have a behind the scenes tour of a busy high-street baker’s shop.

Nursery leader Shelley Jeffery said: “The children enjoyed the tour and were also given a mini gingerbread man to take away.”