Toy donation cheers patients on children’s ward at MK Hospital

A toy company has donated over £1,000 worth of its award-winning building sets to the children’s ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Magformers, the world’s leading manufacturer of magnetic construction sets agreed to help after being contacted by the hospital’s Play Specialist, Laura Clarke.

She was looking to provide Magformers sets for children to use while receiving care on the ward – but the company’s managing director, David Kelly, said he’d gladly make some sets available free of charge and dropped them off in person.

Said Laura: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Magformers UK for their kind donation and to David for visiting the Paediatric Ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

“It has made a real difference to our unit and our patients and their siblings have really enjoyed the sets supplied. As a Play Team we aim to provide ways of distraction, often during difficult times, and the product is ideal for this. It also gives an opportunity for normalised play and to promote development.

“As a hospital it is important our resources are able to meet our strict health and safety and infection control policies. Magformers are durable, easy to clean and strong which ensures that they comply with and exceed all of the necessary regulations. Many children have already benefited from the donation and I am sure many more will.”

David, a father-of-two, said: “As a parent, I appreciate how difficult it can be when children are in hospital at any time for the patients as well as their families.

“Hopefully, the sets of Magformers we’ve donated will make their stay in hospital a little more bearable and give them something fun to do while they are there.”

Magformers are tough, geometric plastic pieces with strong neodymium magnets safely sealed in every edge. But because the magnets rotate, Magformers pieces always connect when two are brought together. As a result, children can build 2D and 3D shapes and structures quickly and easily. The brand, which launched in the UK just two years ago, has won over 50 international play and educational awards.