Ambulance badly damaged in collision with car in Milton Keynes

An ambulance that was on its way to a call was involved in a road accident in Newport Pagnell on Sunday lunchtime.

The ambulance was badly damaged on one side in the incident, which happened near the BP garage in Tickford Street.

Ambulance

Nobody was injured in the collision, which also involved a 4X4 vehicle.

It was the second accident to happen within days on the stretch of road, where residents are already campaigning for the speed limit to be reduced to 20mph.

Earlier in the week a boy was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car.

Newport Pagnell Mayor, councillor Paul Day, posted on the town's Facebook page: “ A group of residents have been campaigning to extend the town centre 20mph zone to include this area and this shows why. “

Another resident said the ambulance was on its way to a call to pick up a patient.

They added: “Very lucky no one was injured seriously with the amount of damage done to the vehicles. Main thing is everyone is out alive. “