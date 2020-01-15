Boy suffers life-threatening injuries after serious collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that resulted in a teenager receiving life-threatening injuires last night.

The incident took place in Marlborough Street at the junction with Chadds Lane at Peartree Bridge at about 6.45pm.

Police are seeking witnesses

A grey Lexmoto motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a collision.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old boy, sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Nobody else was injured in the collision and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a 17-year-old boy sustaining life threatening injuries.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200015323.”