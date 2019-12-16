Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in Milton Keynes over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see Milton Keynes' public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in Milton Keynes, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

December 23

Saturday service, except for Stagecoach and Grant Palmer who will operate a weekday service.

Christmas Eve

Saturday service. Except for Unobus (finishing 20:00) and Stagecoach and Grant Palmer (finishing 19:00) both of whom will operate a weekday service..

Christmas Day

No service.

Boxing Day

No service, except for a special timetable on routes 4, 5, 6, 300 and 310

December 27

Saturday service

December 28

Saturday service

December 29

Sunday service

December 30

Saturday service

New Year's Eve

Saturday service (finishing 20:00)

New Year's Day

Sunday service. Except for Arriva services 150 F70, F77 and Stagecoach services 41, 99, X5, X6, X60, which will not operate.

Unobus will operate a special service to Cranfield

January 2

Return to normal services.