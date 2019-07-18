Busy roundabout in Milton Keynes blocked after driver hits lamp-post Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A lane at the Roman Roundabout in Bletchley has been closed after a car hit a lamp-post today (Thursday). The busy intersection near Tesco has one lane blocked as fire crews remove the car, a maroon Renault Megane, which has mounted a lamp-post. The accident at Roman Roundabout The road is expected to re-open later this afternoon. Family pay tribute to Milton Keynes teenager killed in motorcycle accident