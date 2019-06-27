Closures to major road into Milton Keynes planned for July

As work continues on adding a new carriageway to the A421 between Milton Keynes and the M1, there will be night closures during July.

The A421 road will be closed overnight for three nights in a row from Wednesday July 17 to Friday July 19 (ending morning of Saturday July 20), and then again for three nights from Monday July 22 to Wednesday July 24 (ending the morning of Thursday July 25). Each closure will be from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

There will be two-way traffic lights in place for two nights either side of these closure dates.

The overnight closures will allow workers to put in road drainage to take surface rainwater from the carriageway to a nearby pond.

