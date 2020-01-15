Commuters stalled as crash sparks major rush-hour queues on southbound M1

Drivers heading towards London face disruption on Wednesday morning after a crash sparked a six-mile queue on the M1.

Traffic was quickly nose to tail as one lane was closed between Junctions 13 and 12 following the incident just after the Flitwick turn-off shortly after 7am.

Highway authorities warned the collision, involving a car and a lorry, could add nearly an hour to journey times.

Southbound Drivers were being advised to avoid the M1, leave at Junction 14 and follow a route through Milton Keynes to the 15 and Junction 11A.