Couple petition to scrap crossovers after son died on Milton Keynes grid road

A couple whose teenage son was killed in a motorcycle crash five months ago are campaigning for crossovers to be closed on dual carriageways all over Milton Keynes.

Judy and Les Ansell lost their son Ryan in July. He was 18.

Ryan Ansell

Ryan's motorcycle and was involved in a collision with a van on the V6 Grafton Street, near the crossover leading into Gibsons Green on Heelands.

His parents have now launched a petition on change.org to urge MK Council's highway bosses to close all similar crossovers in the city.

The petition states: “Crossing over into a residential estate through a junction across a dual carriageway we believe has a high risk of potential incident due to the nature of it being an a 70 mph speed limit.”

It adds: “Would you be allowed to do this on a motorway? I think not.

Crossovers are too dangerous, say Ryan's mum and dad

Please support our campaign in getting these closed for the safety of the road users in Milton Keynes and beyond as I sure we are not the only place that has this potential hazardous road junction."

Certain crossovers in MK have already been closed over the years as they were deemed dangerous.

In 2013, following the death of an 83-year-old woman on the H9 Groveway, coroner Tom Osborne asked MK Council to review how drivers cross dual carriageways.

The council said it would look "very seriously" at the request. Their figures showed at the time that there had been six fatalities, 30 serious injuries and 207 minor injuries at crossover points or gaps in the dual carriageways over the previous 10 years.

Ryan was a much-loved teenager who his parents describe as “funny, loving and caring” with a zest for life.

He loved cars and motorbikes, and hundreds of members of the car community gathered at CMK shortly after his death to hold a rally in his memory.

You can sign Les and Judy's petition here.