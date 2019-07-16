Family pay tribute to Milton Keynes teenager killed in motorcycle accident

The family of Ryan Ansell have paid tribute to the 'much-loved' teenager after he was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Ryan, aged 18, died in a collision between a motorcycle, which he was riding, and a white van on the V6 Grafton Street, at the junction with Gibsons Green, Heelands at around 10.25am on Friday.

Ryan Ansell

His family said: "On Friday we tragically lost our 18-year-old son Ryan in a road traffic collision.

"He was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin and the entire family are devastated.

"He was a loving, funny and caring person who loved and lived life to the full.

"He had been due to start work on Saturday morning as a lifeguard with Milton Keynes Open Water Swimming at Willen Lake and was really looking forward to it.

"They have said they were so impressed by his caring nature, lust for life and can do attitude.

"Ryan loved being outside and would ride his BMX for miles around Milton Keynes until he was old enough to move to motorbikes.

"He was a member of the car/motorbike scene in Milton Keynes and the outpouring of love and support from this community has been overwhelming and a great comfort to the family at this difficult time.

"We had no idea he had touched so many people in his short life.

"We would like to thank Thames Valley Police, the healthcare professionals and members of the general public who tried to help Ryan at the scene."