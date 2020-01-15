Flooding causes chaos on Milton Keynes roads

Flooding caused chaos all over Milton Keynes during rush hour this morning.

Sections of city grid roads were underwater and diversions were in place.

Some roads were underwater

There was severe flooding on the H6 from Grafton Street to Marlborough Street at CMK, and also on the V7 Saxon Street, where the southbound stretch between the H5 and H4 was closed due to the volume of water.

London Road at the Newport Pagnell roundabout was “flooded but passable”, says Milton Keynes Council, but the road between Weston Underwood and Stoke Goldington had to be closed due to surface water flooding across the carriageway.

There are currently four flood alerts for rivers affecting MK.