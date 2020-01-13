Hour-long delays on M1 southbound after crash between Junctions 12 and 11a

Motorists are experiencing hour-long delays after a crash on the M1 southbound between Junctions 12 and 11a this afternoon.

Two lane have reopened following the accident near Toddington towards the Dunstable northern bypass.

Severe traffic delays on the M1 southbound

However, long traffic queues remain and drivers are being advised to use different routes in the meantime.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a traffic collision involving three vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the M1 today (13 January), at around 2pm, between junction 12 and 11a.

"The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered and reopened around 4pm.

"The drivers and passengers only suffered what are believed to be minor injuries."