M1 crash sparks Friday morning queues between Milton Keynes and Northampton

A smash caused queues on the M1 heading from Milton Keynes to Northampton on Friday morning.

Highways Agency staff warned it could take around three hours to clear the carriageway after the crash at just before 7.30am in the roadworks area between Junctions 14 and 15.

Queues were described as "moderate" but lane one was expected to remain closed until around 10.45am on Friday, January 17, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic was also reported as very slow on the A509 heading towards Junction 14 and through Olney as drivers tried to find an alternative route.