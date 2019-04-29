M1 reopens after three-lorry crash near Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... All lanes have now reopened following a collision involving three lorries and a car on the M1 J15-14 Northampton to Milton Keynes. Drivers can expect delays of 40 minutes Southbound and 20 minutes Northbound. News No injuries have been reported following the incident. More to follow. Lane closed on M1 near Milton Keynes after lorry crash