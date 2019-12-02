Met Office issue yellow warning of freezing fog for Milton Keynes area

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of freezing fog in the areas around Milton Keynes from tonight.

The dense fog could disrupt travel for motorists. Commuters could be affected as rail and bus services are also disrupted.

Fog

There is also a chance that flights could be delayed.

The warning begins just after midnight tonight and is in place until around 11am tomorrow.

Other areas of Buckinghamshire and Central Beds come under the warning, but the fog is expected to stop just south of MK.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Warnings of dense fog are issued when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres. Severe disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 metres.”

They advise people to avoid travel if possible, or to drive very slowly with dipped headlights as full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect.

“Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion,” said the spokesman.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in MK tonight and the council gritters will be out.

A spokesman for contractors Ringway MK said: "Our gritting team will be out from 5pm tonight and then again at 3am tomorrow morning as road temps are dropping below zero with hard frost expected."