More rail travel disruption between Milton Keynes and London set for bank holiday weekend

With another round of rail disruption set to disrupt Milton Keynes travellers this bank holiday weekend, thousands of people are choosing to ride by coach, according to National Express.

The coach operator has reported a whopping 354% increase in advance bookings between London and Milton Keynes for this weekend alone due to the rail chaos.

National Express

Several sections of the West Coast Main Line will be closed from May 4 to May 6, including at London Euston and near Crewe and Glasgow, as more than 900 engineering projects are carried out.

When similar work was carried out over the Easter weekend, National Express reported an overall 80% increase on affected routes and advance bookings for this weekend indicate a repeat.

The company's commercial director John Boughton said: “This is yet another travel headache.

“Tens of thousands of customers made the move from train to coach over Easter, and tens of thousands more are making the move this weekend. "

Mr Boughton said coach travel was the most environmentally friendly form of public transport – generating up to five times less carbon dioxide per passenger than the average car journey.”