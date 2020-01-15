Motorists should use a drinking straw and ALCOHOL to cope with winter weather, advises Milton Keynes garage

A Milton Keynes garage has revealed how a drinking straw and alcohol can help keep cars and drivers safe during winter weather.

The alcohol is certainly not to drink though. According to Marshall Milton Keynes, it should be rubbed on a car's windscreen wipers at night to prevent them from freezing over.

An iced up car

The Volvo dealership is also advising drivers to carry a simple drinking straw in case they get frozen out of their vehicle.

“If the temperature drops, everything could freeze over, from the windscreen to the door mirrors, and sometimes even the car’s locks. If you ever find yourself in this position, one unusual way to get back into your car is to take a drinking straw, aim it directly at the lock and blow through it. The impact should dislodge any snow or ice that has found its way into the lock,” said Marshall head Carmine Fruncillo.

He also advocates the use of bin bags.

“One quick and easy tip to help speed up the de-icing routine is to prevent your door mirrors from freezing over in the first place by placing reusable bin bags over them and securing them in place with elastic bands. This will prevent snow falling on them and ice forming,” he said.

Mr Fruncillo advises drivers to check their tyre treads regularly during winter.

“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential they are in good working order, especially as ice and snow can lead to increased wear and tear. The minimum legal limit for tyre tread in the UK is 1.6mm; however, we recommend having a tyre tread of at least 3mm. This is because in wet or icy weather, it can take up to 10 times longer for your car to come to a complete stop," he said.

He added: “ A simple way to check a tyre’s tread depth is to take a 20p coin and place it into the tread. It should be able to sit in the groove of the tyre’s tread so that the rim of the coin is no longer visible. If it can’t, it’s time to buy some new tyres.”

“In winter, it’s best to be prepared for your journey and anything that might happen. We also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car that includes a jumper, a waterproof coat, extra-thick socks, water and snacks, a torch, a shovel and a first-aid kit.”