Milton Keynes is under a Met Office yellow warning with gusts of winds up to 45mph expected tonight in the wake of Storm Brendan.

Motorists are warned to drive carefully and choose main roads if possible to avoid the danger of fallen branches and debris.

The warning is in place until almost midnight

Drivers should grip their steering wheel with both hands, as gusts of winds can unsettle vehicles, say experts.

The yellow warning is valid until 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday) and covering Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire.