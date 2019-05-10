New multi-storey car park to create extra 700 spaces in Central Milton Keynes

MK Council will be starting clearance works on Friday May 17 to build a new multi-storey car park next to Milton Keynes Central Station.

The 700-space car park is being built to meet the increasing demand for parking spaces next to the station.

Currently, there are 150 spaces at the site (block A3 to the left of Elder Gate).

The site which is owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership is currently leased to West Midlands Railway and those who use it purchase permits from the provider.

It is expected to open in spring 2020.

Leader of the council, Pete Marland said, “We hear people’s requests for more parking near the station. While we still encourage public transport, cycling and walking, we have to be realistic in how we accommodate demand, particularly as rail services are set to expand.

"We’re expecting new services to Oxford and Aylesbury on East West Rail and additional fast services to London and the north from HS2. This will mean more passengers and it’s right that we plan for that now.”