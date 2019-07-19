New railcard to offer half price fares for 16 and 17-year-olds in Milton Keynes

Students at schools all over MK are being urged to apply for a new railcard that offers half price fares to 16 and 17-year-olds.

City MP Mark Lancaster has written to schools across his Milton Keynes North constituency, asking teachers to encourage their students to take advantage of a new card.

Rail card

To be launched in September, it will save teens 50 per cent of all travel by allowing them to pay child prices for fares until their 18th birthday.

The release of the railcard, in time for new school year, follows the successful launch of the 26-30 railcard earlier this year, when 11,000 cards were sold on the first day alone.

Now all young adults, from the ages of 16 to 30, will benefit from cut price fares, helping them with the cost of living, said Mark.

He added: "I hope that all 16 and 17 year olds in Milton Keynes take advantage of this fantastic new railcard, which will guarantee them half price fares.

“That’s why I have written to all the schools in my constituency, encouraging they make their students aware of this brilliant opportunity. One of my key pledges has been to improve the rail experience here in MK and making trains more affordable to young people is a big success.”