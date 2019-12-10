One in six parking tickets ends up cancelled in Milton Keynes

More than one out of every six parking tickets issued in Milton Keynes last year ended up being cancelled, it has been revealed.

Enforcement officers acting for Milton Keynes Council dished out a total of 29,179 tickets and 78 per cent of them were paid in full.

Some 4,524 tickets were later cancelled because they were deemed unenforceable – usually after the recipient appealed.

Another 1,362 tickets were officially classed as written off because attempts to retrieve the debt proved unsuccessful.

Between 2017 and 2018, parking tickets generated a total income of £13,853 for the council. Of this, £11,660 was declared “surplus” or profit and was ploughed back into local services.

Today the council has launched its annual parking survey to gather public opinion on the system.

The survey particularly concentrates on Central Milton Keynes, asking how many times people visit and whether they think the parking charges are cheap or far too expensive.

It also asks drivers whether they would be willing to car share and asks residents and well as workers in CMK what they think of the existing permit system.

You can access the survey here.