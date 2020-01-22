Overturned lorry sparks rush-hour delays for M1 drivers between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Two crashes caused separate snarl-ups on the M1 for drivers between Milton Keynes and Northampton on Wednesday morning.

An overturned lorry on the northbound entry slip road at Junction 14 caused traffic to tail back from Milton Keynes to the Flitwick turn off just as rush hour traffic was building.

Highways England warned of severe delays around Junction 15 on Wednesday morning.

Highways England reported the vehicle had been cleared and all lanes were open at just after 7am but warned that congestion could linger.

Another accident southbound just after Junction 15 caused severe queues from 15A in the M1 roadworks and on the A45 back to the Queen Eleanor roundabout in Northampton and for traffic trying to join the A45 from Wootton and Hunsbury.

And a lane closure between Junctions 17 and 16 caused even more delays for drivers heading south while a vehicle changed a tyre.

Both the A5 and A43 through Towcester were reported to be heavily congested as motorists tried to avoid the M1 queues.