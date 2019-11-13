Police appeal for dash-cam footage after woman in her 90s left hospitalised by serious M1 crash in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

Between 11.25pm and 11.38pm last Thursday (November 7), there was a collision between a red HGV and a black Audi A6 on the M1 southbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 13.

Police accident

Following that collision, a second collision then happened between the Audi A6 and a white Mercedes A-Class.

The M1 southbound was closed for two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Three occupants of the Audi A6 were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. One woman in her 90s sustained serious injuries and remains there currently in a stable condition, and the two others sustained minor injuries and were discharged.

The Mercedes A-Class driver was treated for minor injuries at the roadside and the HGV driver was not injured.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this road traffic collision, during which a woman in her 90s sustained serious injuries and two others also had to attend hospital.

“I would like to appeal to other motorists on the M1 at this time who may have seen or heard about this incident to get in touch with us to help with our investigation.

“I am asking also for anyone with dash-cam footage to please review it to see if there is any evidence of this collision on there, which could be of assistance.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43190348612. You can also make a report online.”