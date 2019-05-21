Shocking footage shows P-plate driver going wrong way down busy dual-carriageway in Milton Keynes

A driver was caught narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic as she travelled the wrong way down H6 Childs Way towards Woolstone, Milton Keynes.

It happened on Saturday morning (May 18).

The video, posted by a witness, has already notched almost 30,000 views.

More to follow.

The P-plate driver was travelling towards a busy roundabout

