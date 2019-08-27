Taxi driver fined for 'blagging' Milton Keynes journey

A taxi driver has been fined and will have his licence reviewed after he was caught 'blagging' a journey last year.

Mohammad Riza Asadi of Kempster Close, Bedford accepted a £10 journey from Stony Stratford to Central Milton Keynes in October 2018 which had not been pre-booked. At the time Mr Asadi’s vehicle was only insured for pre-booked journeys with operator Skyline.

Mr Asadi pleaded not guilty but following trial was found guilty on August 21, 2019 to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance. He was fined £65 for plying for hire, £195 for no insurance, given 6 points on his DVLA licence and ordered to pay costs of £650 with a victim surcharge of £30.

Mr Asadi is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council who will now review his licence as a result of this conviction.

Councillor Mick Legg, Chair of MKC’s Regulatory (Taxi) Committee said: "For £10 this driver took the risk of breaking the law which has subsequently cost him £940 and put 6 points on his DVLA licence - which will also increase the cost of his vehicle insurance.

"Let’s hope this driver has learnt his lesson and all other drivers take note that if they break the law then they will be caught and prosecuted.

"I would urge members of the public not to get into private hire vehicles without a prearranged booking through an operator for their own safety. Public safety is our number one priority and we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who puts this at risk."