Timetable changes from this weekend

Rail passengers are being reminded to check their train times, as major changes are introduced this weekend.

London Northwestern Railway is implementing a new timetable from Sunday, May 19, bringing improvements for passengers using the West Coast Mainline which serves stations including Milton Keynes, Cheddington, Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

Changes will include more peak time services, increased capacity, and earlier and later departures from London Euston throughout the week.

Timetables are available from ticket offices or to download from the London Northwestern Railway website.

Jonny Wiseman, spokesman for London Northwestern Railway, said: “The timetable improvements being introduced this weekend will bring a range of benefits to passengers, with more direct services to destinations across our network and improved capacity on some of our busiest services.

“To accommodate these enhancements, there will be alterations to train times, carriage formations and the platforming of some services at busier stations. Therefore, we are advising all passengers to plan ahead for next week and to check the details of their journey. This is particularly important for those who travel regularly and are used to relying on a particular service everyday.

“We also want to make sure people are aware of how they can benefit from new opportunities to travel by train for both work and leisure. With additional earlier, later and weekend services operating direct to more destinations, the new timetable is good news for passengers across the region.”