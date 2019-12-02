Traffic chaos predicted as dates for M1 and A421 closures in Milton Keynes are revealed

December is set to bring traffic chaos for drivers who use the A421 or M1 Junction 13 to get in and out of Milton Keynes.

Major road works mean there will be temporary closures in place on the M1 between Junctions 13 and 14 and on the A421 between Eagle Farm and Junction 13.

Closure plans affect the M1 and the A421

Fortunately the closures will not be at the same time, but diversions will be in place and drivers are warned they may need to adjust their journey times.

The M1 northbound will be closed between the two junctions initially for one night, between 9pm on Monday December 9 and 6am.on Tuesdya December 10.

But the following week, from Monday December 16 there will be full closure, both north and southbound, for three consecutive nights. between Junctions 13 and 14

The northbound closure will start at 9pm each evening and finish at 6am. The southbound carriageways will close an hour later, at 10pm, and re-open an hour earlier, at 5am.

The work is part of the M1 Smart motorway scheme and will involve installing overhead gantries.

Meanwhile the A421 upgrading scheme will mean the road is closed for an entire weekend between Eagle Farm Roundabout up to the M1 Junction 13 near Magna Park.

This full closure will start on the evening of Friday December 13 and will continue until until Monday December 16 at 6am.

However there will be a temporary closure, at night-time only, on Thursday December 12, starting at 10pm. The road will reopen at 6am on Friday, only to close for the weekend at 10pm.

Works will take place to level the carriageway and switch west bound traffic onto the new road surface.

For anyone not wishing to use the M1 when the A421 is closed, a diversion route along the A422 will be available instead.

A council spokesman said: “Every effort has been made to reduce disruption to road users and the work will be carried out as quickly as possible.”

But he warned: “Weather conditions or incidents on the road may affect these planned works.”