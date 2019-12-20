Train times on Christmas Day 2019: train timetables in Milton Keynes, Luton and Bedford over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see the public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

Amended timetables will run over the Christmas period (Shutterstock)

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in Luton, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

London Northwestern Railway

Train services on all London Northwester Railways services will finish earlier than normal on Christmas Eve and will not resume until "later" on December 27.

Industrial action could disrupt services on December 28, but a normal Saturday timetable is scheduled, while on Sunday a regular service will also be run. On December 30 a special timetable will run based on a Saturday level of service.

A special New Year's Eve service will run from 23:59 onwards, between London and Milton Keynes Central.

On New Year's Day a special timetable will run based on a Sunday level of service.

For more details on London Northwestern Railway's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

Southern Railway

On Christmas Eve a normal timetable will run until 13:00 before a reduced service is introduced. Final trains will leave earlier than normal.

On December 27 an amended timetable will operate, while on the 28th and 29th a standard weekend timetable will run.

From December 30 to New Year's Day an amended timetable will run with late night services in place on New Year's Eve.

For more details on Southern Railway's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

Virgin

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Virgin will close down early.

For more details on Virgin's Christmas timetable visit nationalrail.co.uk

Govia Thameslink Railway

On Christmas Eve a normal timetable will run until 13:00 before a reduced service is introduced. Final trains will leave earlier than normal.

On December 27 an amended timetable will operate, while on the 28th and 29th a standard weekend timetable will run.

From December 30 to New Year's Day an amended timetable will run with late night services in place on New Year's Eve.

For more details on Thameslink Railway visit nationalrail.co.uk

East Midland Railway

On Christmas Eve and amended timetable will run.

On December 27 an amended timetable will run until 10:00. From December 27 to New Year's Day a bus replacement service will run between Bedford and Market Harborough.

An amended timetable will operate on New Year's Day.

For more details on East Midland visit nationalrail.co.uk