Woman injured after road crash involved children in Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A woman suffered injuries following a two-car collision in Bletchley on Tuesday evening. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Ruthven Close at around 5.40pm where a woman was treated for injuries. News Another woman and two boys involved in the crash were uninjured. Lane closed on M1 near Milton Keynes after lorry crash