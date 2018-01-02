Tragic death of neglected Great Dane sparks fury in Milton Keynes

The tragic story of dying Great Dane found wounded and tied to a lamp post has stirred up fury in a Milton Keynes community.

The giant emaciated dog was rescued by Wolverton resident Joseph Gudgeon and christened Grace due to her sweet nature.

Grace was in a terrible state

But she was so starved and infected from a deep untreated leg wound that vets could not save her.

Despite several offers of a new home, Grace was put to sleep in the arms of the city dog warden on Saturday.

The story went viral after Joseph (pictured) shared it on Facebook, in a bid to find the “sadist” who allowed the dog to get in such a state.

Members of the Wolverton Massive Facebook site promptly launched a fundraising appeal to raise money for a cremation and memorial.

“Grace was forgotten in life but I’d like her story to mean something. I don’t want her forgotten in death too,” said the crowdfunding page instigator Sarah Joseph.

“The only saving grace was that this sweet dog was shown love and care in her final hours.”

Within days the page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sara-joseph - had raised more than £850.

All excess money will go towards MK Stray Dogs group to help prevent other animals suffering as Grace did.

Joseph and fellow dog lovers are now determined to find the owner and bring him or her to justice. He is urging anybody who recognises Grace to call the RSPCA or police.

She was found on Friday December 29th tied to a post between Greenleys and Hodge Lea.

“I couldn’t leave her, my heart wouldn’t let me. I could not believe the state that she was in,” said Joseph.